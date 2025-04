Our Story Wreath Parties Our Products

Erika started Unravel the Ribbon in 2014 after needing to come up with a way to stay home with her little ones and still make an income. Her whole life she has been creating and crafting as a side hobby and gifts for those close to her. However, after their second son was diagnosed with nonverbal autism, Erika knew she needed to focus on her family and home. Just a few months and 12,529ft of burlap later Unravel the Ribbon was born! Unique wreaths, unique decor.... come see what she has and more!